Apple TV+ will be arriving soon and we’ve got a look at another one of its upcoming original shows with a teaser for Dickinson. The new comedy takes a look at the “constraints of society, gender, and family” through the eyes of the young rebellious Emily Dickinson.

Recording artist and actor Hailee Steinfeld plays the lead role of Emily Dickinson in Apple’s upcoming comedy. The one-minute trailer gives a look at what we can expect from the series showing a period piece with a modern twist. Here’s how Apple describes Dickinson:

Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.

The show also features Jane Krakowski who is well known from her time on 30 Rock playing the character Jenna Maroney.

Previously we got a good look at The Morning Show with a new three-minute trailer. Apple has also shared teasers for Snoopy in Space and For All Mankind. Check out the trailer for Dickinson below as well as Apple’s other upcoming original shows.

While Apple was reportedly looking to spend $1 billion on its Apple TV+ content, a recent report from The Financial Times shared that the company has gone far over that initial budget with expenses hitting $6 billion. The publication also expects the launch of the service to happen in September or October. However, a report from Bloomberg the same day pegged the launch for November and shared that Apple has been looking at pricing the service at $9.99/month.

Once available, Apple TV+ will be accessed through the TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac (with macOS Catalina). For more on Apple’s original content check out our Apple TV+ and Apple TV guide.