9to5Mac Watch Time podcast episode 5: How to train like an IronMan with Apple Watch featuring Ian Blackburn

9to5Mac Watch Time is a new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.

In the fifth episode of our new Watch Time podcast, Zac is joined by Ian Blackburn to talk about diving into fitness later in life with the Apple Watch, Ian’s experience with completing IronMan triathlons using Apple Watch, gear to make Apple Watch even smart for cyclists, and much more.

9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS.

Follow Ian Blackburn:

Twitter @IanBlackburn

Blog TheAppleWatchTriathlete.com

