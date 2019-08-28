9to5Mac Watch Time podcast episode 5: How to train like an IronMan with Apple Watch featuring Ian Blackburn
9to5Mac Watch Time is a new seasonal podcast series hosted by Zac Hall. In this series, we’ll talk to real people about how the Apple Watch is affecting their lives.
In the fifth episode of our new Watch Time podcast, Zac is joined by Ian Blackburn to talk about diving into fitness later in life with the Apple Watch, Ian’s experience with completing IronMan triathlons using Apple Watch, gear to make Apple Watch even smart for cyclists, and much more.
9to5Mac Watch Time is available on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and your favorite podcast player through RSS. Subscribe now to catch up with each episode and automatically hear new episodes as soon as they’re released every two weeks from July through September.
Links discussed in this episode:
- TheAppleWatchTriathlete.com
- How to Train like an IronMan with Apple Watch – ebook + Apple Book
- Use promo code 9TO5MACWATCHTIME for 20% off Ian’s ebook from his blog
- Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)
- Heart rate variability (HRV)
- Garmin’s watch charger
- Trek Domane AL 2
- SHIMONA Di2 Speed Shifters
- PowerTap P1 Meter Pedals
- 9to5Mac Review: Apple Watch Series 2 improves speed and unlocks new workouts
- Toxic algae bloom hits Mississippi coast, closes beaches
- The Icon Garden – Episode 17: The Apple Watch for Health and Fitness
- IRONMAN triathlon
- Ainsley’s Angels of America
- London Marathon
- Apple Find My Friends
- Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses
- From Reddit: Apple Watch+Bose Frames=Awesome
- From Electrek.co: Summon your Tesla Model S using only your Apple Watch
- HUMON Hex Muscle Oxygen Sensor
- ANT (network)
- Apple: What is GymKit?
- 9to5Mac: Where to use or buy GymKit workout equipment with Apple Watch
- 9to5Mac: GymKit launch continues with Virgin Active gym in London now supporting Apple Watch syncing
- Zwift bike trainers
- Wahoo bike trainers
- 9to5Mac Review: Lumos and Coros bring Bluetooth helmets to bikers with lights and music
- DART10K 2019
- Sponsor Ian! – A Marathon 10K Swim for Disabled Children – JustGiving
- If you donate, email Ian for a free copy of his book
