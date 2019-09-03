Pandora has announced new integration with Instagram today that makes it easy to share music and podcasts to your Instagram Stories. In a blog post, Pandora detailed the new feature and said it’s rolling out now to a “limited” selection of users, and will come to everyone within the next several weeks.

To share your Pandora song to Instagram, simply tap the the “Share” button in the Pandora app, then choose the new “Instagram Stories” option. Once you do that, you can customize the appearance in the Instagram app and more:

There, you can add text and stickers to your Cover Art card and share as a Story, or send it as a direct message to a friend, a group of friends, or all of your followers. Each “card” has a distinctive color dynamic based on that music or podcast’s original cover art, so each Pandora share on Instagram Stories is eye-catching and unique.

The ability to share Pandora content to Instagram is available to all Pandora users, including those on the free tier. When someone views your story with Pandora content, they’ll see a “Play on Pandora” button:

When your friends on Instagram see the Cover Art card you’ve shared, they can tap “Play on Pandora” and get direct access to that content, as well as Pandora’s full music and podcast library. Friends who don’t already have a Pandora Premium account can access your shared content plus a session of free, unlimited, on-demand music and podcasts after viewing a short ad thanks to Pandora’s Premium Access feature.

Pandora is available on the App Store as a free download.

