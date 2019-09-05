Signify, the Philips subsidiary behind Hue lighting, has announced a new Philips Hue Filament collection, as well as a new Smart Plug and Smart Button, a revised portable Hue Go, and more. Read on for all of the details on today’s Philips Hue announcements.

The new Philips Hue Go portable smart light is a followup to the original Hue Go with one key addition: support for Bluetooth. This means you don’t need a bridge in order to use it with the Hue app or Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. HomeKit support still requires a Hue Bridge. Signify also says the new Hue Go feature “improved battery life.” It will be available in November for $79.99.

Next up is the new Philips Hue Smart Plug, which works like many of the smart plugs that have long existed on the market. The Hue Smart Plug turns “any table or floor lamp” into a Hue smart light. You can then add it to your Philips Hue setup just like a normal smart light, and control it using the Hue app and voice assistants including Siri.

Meanwhile, Signify has also introduced a new Philips Hue Smart Button. This works similar to existing accessories like the Fibaro Button (reviewed). Essentially, you can program certain commands to certain scenes and lights:

In a single press, you can control your Hue lights however you like, or press and hold the button to brighten and dim your lights. When connected to the Philips Hue bridge, you can configure the button, so it turns your lights to a pre- set shade of white light and brightness level that suits the time of day; in the morning, one press will turn your lights to cool, energizing tones, and in the evening, one press will trigger warmer, dimmer light settings.

The new Philips Hue Smart Button will be available in October for $19.99, while the Smart Plug will be available at the same time for $39.99.

Elsewhere, Philips Hue has also launched new GU10 spotlights in Bluetooth-enabled Hue White and Color Ambiance and Hue White Ambiance variants. These new bulbs feature “higher lumen output” and a new design compared to their predecessor. Starting this month, the color variant will be available for $54.99, while a two-pack of White Ambiance bulbs will run $49.99.

There are also new E12 candle bulbs, which Signify says gives you “more choice with your home lighting like chandeliers or ceiling fans.” These will be available this month at $32.99 for a two-pack.

Last but not least, Philips Hue has launched a new Filament series with designs that are “reminiscent of traditional, incandescent Edison-style bulbs.” These bulbs can be used in wall fixtures, suspended from the ceiling, or simply placed in a lamp with or without a lamp shade.

The Philips Hue Filament collection includes three form factors: the traditional A19 light bulb shape ($24.99), ST19 tube ($27.99) and G25 globe ($32.99). The Filament collection will launch in October.

The new accessories are all compatible with HomeKit, so long as you have a Philips Hue bridge. View a full gallery of images below.

