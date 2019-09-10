Today’s special Keynote edition of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes 15% off iTunes gift cards, a new all-time low on Apple’s official Pride Watch band, and $499 off 13-inch MacBook Pro models. Hit the jump for all that and more.

iTunes gift cards at 15% off today

The official PayPal eBay store is offering $100 iTunes gift cards for $85 with free email delivery. These deals are becoming more and more rare as of late, so be sure to jump on this one while you can. Today’s deal brings up to 15% off your next purchase on any of Apple’s digital marketplaces. That includes apps, games, movies, TV Shows, and even subscription services. They are really the only way to get even deeper deals on the movie and app deals we bring to you just about every day.

Official Apple Watch Pride Band hits Amazon all-time low

In honor of today’s Keynote address, Amazon is taking the official Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Loop Band down to $36. That’s down from the usual $49 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. First released back at WWDC 2019, we found it to be a fun combination of the original and recently updated version in our hands-on review. And of course, you get the awesome Pride Edition Watch face as well. Don’t forget to check out our roundup of the best alternatives from $5 for even more deals.

Take $499 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers the previous generation Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/8GB/256GB in Silver for $1,300. That’s a $499 savings off the regular price, a new Amazon all-time low, and $150 less than other retailers. Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go.

