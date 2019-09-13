Apple Watch Series 5: How much lighter is titanium versus stainless steel?

- Sep. 13th 2019 9:06 am PT

Apple Watch Series 5 debuted this week with an all-new titanium case that touts a “superb strength-to-weight ratio.” Apple says the new premium material in the titanium watch is lighter than stainless steel models, but how much of a difference should you expect?

When comparing titanium and stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 models, expect around a 5-gram difference in weight. The new titanium Apple Watch won’t be as light as aluminum models, but it should be a noticeable difference from stainless steel.

Here’s how the weight of each Apple Watch Series 5 case material varies in 40mm:

  • Aluminum: 30.8g
  • Titanium: 35.1g
  • Ceramic 39.7g
  • Stainless Steel: 40.6g

And the same comparison in 44mm:

  • Aluminum: 36.5g
  • Titanium: 41.7g
  • Ceramic: 46.7g
  • Stainless Steel: 47.8g

Apple’s titanium isn’t just any run-of-the-mill material either. The new Apple Watch case has special characteristics to help it wear better over time:

Apple’s custom engineered surface is also visually distinctive from stainless steel with a natural brushed metal pattern available in two finishes. Steel also has a mirrored finish versus titanium’s more rugged matte look.
The aluminum model Apple Watch still holds the lowest weight and lowest price, but the new titanium models give customers a lightweight feel with a high end look.
