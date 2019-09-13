Apple Watch Series 5 debuted this week with an all-new titanium case that touts a “superb strength-to-weight ratio.” Apple says the new premium material in the titanium watch is lighter than stainless steel models, but how much of a difference should you expect?
When comparing titanium and stainless steel Apple Watch Series 5 models, expect around a 5-gram difference in weight. The new titanium Apple Watch won’t be as light as aluminum models, but it should be a noticeable difference from stainless steel.
Here’s how the weight of each Apple Watch Series 5 case material varies in 40mm:
- Aluminum: 30.8g
- Titanium: 35.1g
- Ceramic 39.7g
- Stainless Steel: 40.6g
And the same comparison in 44mm:
- Aluminum: 36.5g
- Titanium: 41.7g
- Ceramic: 46.7g
- Stainless Steel: 47.8g
Apple’s titanium isn’t just any run-of-the-mill material either. The new Apple Watch case has special characteristics to help it wear better over time:
