Unlike past years, the Apple Watch Series 5 went up for pre-order immediately following Apple’s September event on Tuesday. The Series 5 is available in new materials including ceramic and titanium, and we want to know: have you pre-ordered the Apple Watch Series 5?

The biggest change for the Apple Watch Series 5 is a new always-on display. This allows you to easily see the time and certain watch face complications, without having to raise your wrist or tap on the display. There’s also support for always-on workout details. Here’s how Apple describes the new display:

Apple Watch Series 5 features an innovative new display that allows the time and important information to remain visible at all times. Each watch face has been carefully optimized for the new display and to preserve battery life, the screen intelligently dims when a user’s wrist is down and returns to full brightness with a raise or a tap. Several advanced technologies work together to deliver this new feature, including the industry’s only low-temperature polysilicone and oxide display (LTPO), ultra-low power display driver, efficient power management integrated circuit and new ambient light sensor.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is available in two new materials, as well: titanium and ceramic. The titanium model is all-new, and as we detailed yesterday, is noticeably lighter than the stainless steel and ceramic models. Meanwhile, the ceramic model has made a return this year after skipping last year’s Apple Watch Series 4.

Personally, I haven’t yet ordered an Apple Watch Series 5 as I would like to see the new titanium model in person first. I also still really like the Apple Watch Series 4, which I have in stainless steel – so I might skip this year altogether. What about you? Have you pre-ordered an Apple Watch Series 5? Let us know in the poll below and down in the comments!

