Apple jumps into the weekend with a new $5 action movie sale while the beloved 12-inch MacBook drops to $900 in a rare sale. Amazon’s Belkin Gold Box rounds out today’s best deals with must-have charging gear from $5. Find all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest action movie sale is ready for the weekend

Apple is back with a fresh $5 movie sale as we head into the weekend focused on action titles. That’s alongside a new $1 rental sale (Reg. $5+), which is perfect timing for Friday and Saturday night movie sessions. Apple has a number of $5 titles this weekend featuring Sylvester Stallone, but there are a number of other movies on sale as well. You’d typically pay at least $10 for these movies at competing services and upwards of $20 in some instances. Check out all of our top picks right here.

12-inch MacBook returns at $900

Adorama has Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 1.2GHz/8GB/256GB for $900. That’s a $399 savings from the original price, down $200 or so from the regular 2019 going rate, and right at our previous refurbished mentions (although this model is new condition). Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home. Despite being recently discontinued, this model was a beloved Mac by many.

Amazon’s Belkin Gold Box has must-have charging accessories

Today only, Amazon is offering up to 34% off select Belkin Surge Protectors. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Belkin 3-outlet USB Surge Protector for $16. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $30 but we often see it between $20 and $25. This portable surge protector is a must-have for your bag with two USB ports and three outlets. Push up to 2.1A of power out of the USB ports and offers up to 918 Joules of protection. Great for adding some extra outlets and ports on the road when you’re staying with family or working at the coffee shop. Find the rest of today’s best Gold Box deals right here.

