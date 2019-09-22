New Old Orchard Apple Store arriving September 28 in Skokie, Illinois

Apple’s busy September of retail store openings and expansions isn’t over yet. On September 28 at 10:00 a.m., Apple Old Orchard in Skokie, Illinois will move to a brand new space.

Designed with the same principles that have defined Apple’s other outdoor mall locations since last fall, the new Apple Old Orchard features a plank ceiling with a generous overhang and stone walls that rise above the roofline. The new store is located across from J.Crew and Peloton near Nordstrom.

Apple’s existing space at Westfield Old Orchard is a narrow, classic store near the center of the mall and tucked away under a low canopy. The store first opened in 2003, and is one of a dwindling few left with pinstripe glass dividers and drywall finishes, vestiges of Apple’s original retail aesthetic.

Photos courtesy of Ethan Morgan.

Of the seven Apple Stores in the greater Chicago area, Old Orchard is the fifth to be updated with Apple’s latest design elements after Apple Deer Park reopened last September. Of the two remaining classic locations, Apple Oakbrook is likely to receive a video wall and Forum in the near future.

If you attend a store opening, spot something interesting, or attend a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see and share your photos. Follow 9to5Mac’s retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.