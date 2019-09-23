Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Smart Battery Case models for iPhone 11/Pro/Max found in iOS 13 code
- 2019 Mac Pro will be made in United States after facing Trump tariff uncertainty, doubles American-made component value over last model
- Apple Watch helps EMTs and family locate mountain biker after unexpected fall
- iPhone 11: Night Mode camera will make us rethink what we can capture with our phones
- iPhone 11 drop tests didn’t break the glass, did break a camera
- These iOS 13 apps work with Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, Voice Control, and more
