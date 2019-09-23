Yahoo is unveiling a new version of its iOS and Android Mail apps that were built around the way that a lot of people use email. In the past few years, email has drastically shifted with people creating multiple accounts for different purposes. One account might be for shopping, another might be a work one, and another might be for just general personal use. Yahoo’s new app is built for this exact situation.

The new Yahoo mail app groups people’s messages into “Views” such as Deals, Travel, and Attachments, controls email overload by introducing a one-tap unsubscribe tool and elevates relevant content like package tracking and travel updates to the top of inboxes. The app isn’t just for Yahoo email either as you can log in to Outlook, Gmail, and AOL accounts. The updated app is available today for both iOS and Android. A few notable features include:

Users can personalize their push notifications to highlight which type of mail they wanted to be alerted of (personal vs. shopping) and customize their inbox with custom color themes and sounds. It includes a new view that allows easy access of all your attachments like essential files, travel documents, tickets, and photos. With a view for subscriptions, users can browse shopping emails and unsubscribe from any newsletter with a single tap without leaving the app. Three separate types of deal offerings help guide users to the most significant savings. In the “Deals View,” you can filter all coupons in their inbox and receive notifications around the most valuable offers before they expire. The “Location View” (iOS only) opens a built-in map that shows deals at retailers in your area, while the “Grocery View” allows you to take advantage of discounts using loyalty cards at any participating grocery store. The app highlights timely updates such as package tracking, travel info, or a deal that’s about to expire (for iOS only).

The updated Yahoo Mail app for iPhone and Android is available today as a free download.

