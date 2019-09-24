Apple sets April 2020 deadline for iPad app submissions to target iPadOS 13

Apple today released the first public version of iPadOS 13.1 to users. In conjunction with that, Apple has shared a new update on its developer website detailing that starting in April of 2020, developers must build their iPad applications with the iOS 13 SDK.

Apple says that iPadOS allows developers to tap into new multitasking features, Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, and more. Starting April 2020, Apple says all iPad apps must be built with the iOS 13 SDK and support the all-screen design of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro:

With iPadOS, you can deliver multiwindow experiences, add full drawing experiences for Apple Pencil, and contribute fonts for systemwide use. You can also take advantage of Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, and the latest advances in ARKit 3, Core ML 3, and Siri. Build your apps using Xcode 11, test them on the latest version of iPadOS, and submit them for review. Starting April 2020, all new apps and app updates for iPad will need to be built with the iOS 13 SDK and support the all-screen design of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation).

This announcement from Apple follows similar deadlines for iOS 13 and watchOS 6 applications. Get all of the details on Apple’s developer site right here.

