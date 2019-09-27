Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- macOS Catalina release slated for October 4th, Apple suggests
- Apple wants to premiere Apple TV+ films in movie theaters weeks ahead of their streaming release
- You will soon be able to ask Siri to play Spotify music on iOS 13, feature currently in beta
- Apple launches huge media sale: Bundles from $10, Star Wars collection $80, Friends $30, more
- Nike+ Apple Watch Series 4 models grab rare discount up to $106 off
- Amazon clears out official iPhone XS/Max cases with deals on silicone and leather
