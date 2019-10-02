IKEA delays the US launch of its smart blinds again, now promises release ‘later this year’

The saga of IKEA’s smart blinds coming to the United States continues today. The company has confirmed to The Verge that its smart blinds won’t launch in the United States until “later this year” after already missing earlier promised release dates.

The IKEA smart blinds were originally slated to launch in the United States back in April, but IKEA then delayed that launch until August because it had found “an opportunity for improved functionality” during testing. It then announced that the smart blinds would be released on October 1 , but that date has come and gone and the blinds are nowhere to be found.

Now, IKEA has confirmed that the smart blinds will miss that October 1 launch date in the United States. The company has not provided any details on why the release has been delayed, nor will it provide a new date. Instead, IKEA simply says that they will launch “later this year.”

In the United States, IKEA will sell the Fyrtur blackout blinds for between $129 and $179, depending on size. The Fyrtur blinds, as well as a less opaque option, are already available in countries like the U.K.

While the price point of the IKEA smart blinds makes them an intriguing option compared to other products on the market, they, unfortunately, won’t support HomeKit at launch. IKEA had originally promised integration with HomeKit at launch, but then backed off of that claim in August. The company says that HomeKit support will be available later this fall, but whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen.

