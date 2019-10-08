Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- macOS Catalina now available, here are the top 7 new Mac features
- These are the first new Mac Catalyst apps for Catalina
- Asphalt 9 Catalyst app MIA amid dev and customer concerns
- macOS Catalina breaks compatibility with DJ apps that use iTunes libraries
- iCloud Drive folder sharing feature delayed from ‘later this fall’ to ‘spring’ next year
- Apple reaches first deal to subsidize Apple Watch costs through private Medicare plans
