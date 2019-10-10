Apple releasing second developer beta of iOS 13.2 today [U: Now available]

Update: iOS 13.2 beta 2, iPadOS 13.2 beta 2, watchOS 6.1 beta 3, and tvOS 13.2 beta 2 now available. iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 public beta 2 also now available.

Apple today is releasing the second developer beta of iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2. Today’s release comes just over a week after the release of the first iOS 13.2 with Deep Fusion camera technology.

Deep Fusion is Apple’s new camera processing technology that works in the background to improve image quality for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro users. Phil Schiller described it as “computational photography mad science” last month.

In addition to Deep Fusion, iOS 13.2 also includes new changes such as the addition of Announce Messages with Siri, new iPadOS settings, HomeKit tweaks, and more. Watch our full hands-on video below for all of the details.

Apple is also currently beta testing watchOS 6.1, the second beta of which was released last week. The update appears to improve battery life performance for the Apple Watch Series 5.

Spot any other major changes in the second developer beta of iOS 13.2? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

