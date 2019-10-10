While the camera system upgrades for the iPhone 11 lineup may get the most attention for this year’s changes, the battery life for the lineup has also been considerably improved. In a new video, YouTuber PhoneBuff has put the iPhone 11 Pro Max up against Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10+ in a battery life test.

Even though the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ has a larger battery capactity than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, it also has a larger screen to power with a higher resolution. The Note 10+ has a 6.8-inch screen with a 3040 x 1440 resolution compared to the 6.5-inch display of the iPhone 11 Pro Max with a 2688 x 1242. That means the 331mAh differential between the Android flagship and latest iPhone (4,300mAh vs. 3,969mAh) is probably wiped out or at least negligible.

Naturally, Apple gets the advantage of optimizing its own software and hardware, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that the iPhone 11 Pro Max was able to handily beat the Galaxy Note 10+ with screen-on time and win the overall battery test by over two hours.

Although put through a different set of tests compared to a previous battery life test, the iPhone 11 Pro Max lasted just over two hours longer than the Note 10+ in PhoneBuff’s test just like we saw before.

PhoneBuff saw the iPhone 11 Pro Max offer 11 hours and 5 minutes of screen-on time with 16 hours of standby. Check out the full battery life showdown below: