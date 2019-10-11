Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup is expected to bring a major design refresh with a return to the flat-sided form-factor of the iPhone 4/5/SE. Now an iPhone 12 Pro concept video gives a look at what a full-screen iPhone and the square camera module could look like with industrial flat edges.

We’ve heard multiple reports that the 2020 iPhones will feature a major design refresh. Most recently, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the three key features will be the new form-factor, 5G, and camera upgrades. A few weeks later he detailed that the all-new design would be reminiscent of the iPhone 4 and match with the 2018 iPad Pro design.

A new iPhone 12 Pro concept from YouTube channel Path of Design imagines the next iPhone with the return to the squared-off design, square camera module, and features like ProMotion making its way to the iPhone display.

Notably, a full-screen notch-less display isn’t realistic for the 2020 iPhones, but it’s fun to dream. Other tidbits in the concept include the reverse wireless charging that Apple likely pulled last minute for the iPhone 11 lineup and the shift to USB-C.

While we haven’t heard many specifics about what camera upgrades to expect beyond a rear Time-of-Flight sensor, the video below shows the square camera with a fourth lens.

What do you think about the 2020 iPhone design bringing a return to the iPhone 4 form-factor? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

