Poll: Would you ditch your current AirPods for in-ear ‘AirPods Pro’ with noise cancellation?

Apple’s truly wireless AirPods have been incredibly popular since their initial release in 2016, Now, it seems that Apple is preparing another version of AirPods with a new design and new features, such as noise cancellation.

Would you ditch your current AirPods for the new in-ear AirPods with noise cancellation?

In June, Bloomberg reported that Apple was developing new “premium” AirPods with noise cancellation and improved water resistance. This report implied that “premium” AirPods would exist in conjunction with the currently-available AirPods, perhaps marketed as the AirPods Pro.

In the first beta of iOS 13.2 earlier this month, 9to5Mac discovered an asset that depicts Apple’s new AirPods. These feature an in-ear design, very similar to that of Apple’s old wired in-ear EarPods. This asset also matches up to images shared on SlashLeaks last month claiming to show the “AirPods 3.”

Furhtermore, an animation in iOS 13.2 shows how users will be able to enable or disable noise cancellation through Control Center on their connected iPhone:

This new animation in iOS 13.2 will teach users how to change noise cancelation options on the new AirPods. https://t.co/p17iN47Sy4 pic.twitter.com/T7YwaFw5Cv — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) October 10, 2019

The current design of AirPods, and how they rest on the edges of your ears, has proven to be controversial and not necessarily one-size-fits-all. A pair of in-ear AirPods Pro would likely be more versatile and include multiple different rubber tips for different ear shapes and sizes.

Personally, I’m still very happy with the current AirPods and I actually like the design as it allows me to where them for several hours without any ear pain. I am intrigued by the possibility of improved water resistance and noise cancellation, but I don’t think I’d be willing to trade the comfort of the current AirPods for those features.

What about you? Would you ditch your current AirPods for the new in-ear AirPods with noise cancellation? Let us know in the poll below and in the comments.

