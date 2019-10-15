Apple Pay today comes to new banks in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands

- Oct. 15th 2019 4:01 am PT

Apple Pay today continues its European expansion, coming to new banks in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands — some five years after the mobile wallet service first launched in the US.

Bunq expands today to Austria, its eighth European country after Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain…

Apple Pay Austria

Apple Pay was already supported in Austria by Boon, Erste Bank und Sparkasse, Monese, N26, Revolut, and VIMpay.

Bunq tells us that Mastercard and Maestro cards are supported.

‘Austrian users can now enable both Maestro and Mastercard cards for Apple Pay, so they get the best of both worlds. This gives them the freedom to pay with their iPhone or Apple Watch, whenever they want, wherever they go,’ says founder and CEO Ali Niknam.

Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and beneﬁts offered by credit and debit cards.

Apple Pay Germany

Germany sees Apple Pay support arriving from ING, adding to a lengthy list of existing banks.

  • Allianz
  • American Express
  • boon.
  • bunq
  • comdirect
  • Consors Bank
  • Consors Finanz
  • Crosscard
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Deutsche Kreditbank AG (Visa credit cards, Lufthansa Miles & More Credit Card)
  • fidor BANK
  • Fleetmoney
  • Hanseatic Bank
  • HypoVereinsbank / UniCredit Bank AG
  • Klarna
  • Monese
  • N26
  • Netbank
  • o2 Banking
  • Revolut
  • Ticket Restaurant Edenred
  • Viabuy
  • VIMpay

Despite the country’s love of cash, the bank noted that there is almost universal support for contactless payments.

With Apple Pay you pay for your purchases quite conveniently with the iPhone using contactless terminals at the cash register. This is possible in almost all shops, online retailers, or Safari browsers.

Apple Pay Netherlands

Finally, ABN Amro joins Bunq, ING, Monese, N26, and Revolut in supporting Apple Pay in the Netherlands. The bank stressed that all physical card benefits apply to Apple Pay transactions.

‘We are pleased we can offer Apple Pay to our customers,’ says Yvonne Duits, product owner payments. ‘We continuously work to bring new and innovative payment methods to our customers, so we’re pleased to be able to offer Apple Pay.’

Apple Pay is easy to set up, and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and beneﬁts offered by ABN AMRO’s credit and debit cards.

Apple hasn’t yet updated its website with the latest additions.

Photo: Shutterstock

