Apple Watch Series 5 deals highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break alongside markdowns on Twelve South SurfacePad iPhone cases and Ring’s Stick Up camera. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 deals take up to $50 off

A number of Apple Watch Series 5 deals popped up this morning at Amazon with as much as $50 off available on various models. This is a match of our previous mention and just the second discount we’ve tracked.

The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications. Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band.

Twelve South SurfacePad for iPhones on sale

Twelve South via Amazon is offering its SurfacePad for iPhone X/S/Max and XR from $20. Regularly $60, today’s deal is around 50% off the typical price at Amazon and a new all-time low. It also beats our previous mention by $4. You’ll find three color options here for each iPhone model. Most listings are around $25 with the best savings coming on iPhone XS listings. Twelve South’s SurfacePad delivers a “thin, genuine leather jacket”, which wraps your iPhone and provides enough room to carry two credit cards and IDs simultaneously. It even has a built-in stand, so you can easily watch videos or FaceTime.

Pocket $50 in savings on Ring Stick Up Cam

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the wired and battery Ring Stick Up Cam for $130. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer saves you $50 and comes within $3 of the best we’ve seen. Featuring a weatherproof design, Ring Stick Up Cam can be installed indoors or out to give your home added surveillance thanks to a 1080p sensor. With either a wired or battery-powered design, it’ll be able to fit into a variety of setups. This camera also works with Alexa for viewing feeds on an Echo Show, as well as your smartphone.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Autonomous Kinn Review: Great design and support highlight this chair [Video]

Breville Barista Pro Review: New design delivers amazing espresso [Video]

Review: Edifier TWS5 wireless earbuds are feature-packed for $80 [Video]