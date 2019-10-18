9to5Mac Happy Hour 247: iPhone SE 2 spec rumors, Beats Solo Pro, Apple TV+ run-up

This week on 9to5Mac Happy Hour: Apple’s iPhone SE appears to be making a comeback as a better iPhone 8, Beats has announced all-new Solo Pro on-ear headphones with impressive features, and Apple TV+ is days away from debuting.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Kuo on iPhone SE 2 details: iPhone 8 design, $399 starting price, 64/128 GB storage, red color option, no 3D Touch
- Hands-on with new iOS 13.2 beta 2 changes and features [Video]
- Aura: Simple Mood Tracker for Apple Watch
- Beats Solo Pro debut with Pure ANC, Transparency, fold-to-power and Apple H1 chip; pre-order for $299
- Apple TV app now available for Roku devices ahead of Apple TV+ launch
- Apple kickstarts its in-house studio with order for ‘Band of Brothers’ follow-up, ‘Masters of the Air’
- Apple renews ‘For All Mankind’ and other TV+ shows for second seasons
- Apple previews For All Mankind at New York Comic Con, pitched as ‘Mad Men for NASA’
- Apple picks up ‘A Christmas Carol’ musical with Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds
