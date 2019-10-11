Hands-on with new iOS 13 beta 2 changes and features [Video]

Yesterday Apple released the second iOS 13.2 beta for developers. The update brings several noteworthy changes to the table, including brand new emoji, along with the ability to delete Siri & Dictation history associated with an iOS device. Watch our brief hands-on video as we step through the latest iOS 13.2 beta 2 changes and features.

Synology RT2600ac: The AirPort Extreme replacement.

The Siri & Dictation update comes on the heels of the controversy stemming from the fact that Apple contractors used to listen to Siri recordings in order to grade interactions with Siri. After a report surfaced outlining the obvious privacy concerns, Apple has responded with a new setting that provides end users with more control over the Siri & Dictation history associated with their devices.

Users can now delete Siri & Dictation history, assuming that it is still associated with their device via a random, device-generated identifier, via Settings → Siri & Search → Siri & Dictation History.

Video: iOS 13.2 beta 2 changes and features

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

Additional noteworthy changes include the addition of more than 60 new emoji characters, along with the ability to designate different skin colors for emoji featuring more than one person.

For me, however, the most impressive thing about this update is that we now finally have the ability to alter resolution and frame rate settings directly from the redesigned Camera app on iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. Previously, users had to venture deep into the Settings app in order to adjust such a fundamental setting.

There are, of course, additional new changes and features in iOS 13.2 beta 2, and we’ve outlined those below. Be sure to watch the video embedded above for a brief demonstration of these new functions and changes in action.

New changes and features in iOS 13.2 beta 2

Siri Privacy settings splash screen on setup

Delete Siri & Dictation History

“Rearrange apps” Quick Action shortcut is now “Edit Home screen”

New Delete Quick Action shortcut for apps

New Emoji keyboard icon

New Emoji

New Emoji picker for selecting multiple skin tones in a single emoji

Change resolution and frame rate from Camera app

New animation for upcoming AirPods noice cancellation settings

New ‘Hide Preview’ button for hiding link previews in Safari

Redesigned shortcut menu in Music app

New updated “Add” button in TV app

What are your thoughts on the more than 60 new emoji and new privacy options for Siri and Dictation? What about the new camera resolution and frame rate picker? Sound off down below in the comments, and if you happened to miss our previous video that covered the initial iOS 13.2 beta, you can find it here.