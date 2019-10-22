Today’s best deals include a new Amazon Gold Box filled with Mac accessories, plus nearly all of Apple official iPhone cases are on sale from $26. You’ll also find a new all-time low on Pixelmator Pro at the Mac App Store. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon’s Gold Box features storage and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off Mac and PC accessories, storage, and more. There’s plenty of notable deals today, headlined by SanDisk’s 256GB Extreme microSDXC card for $40. As a comparison, it typically goes for $55. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With transfer speeds up to 160MB/s, this microSD card is ideal for high-resolution content like 4K video and more. It’s also rated for various physical conditions, with a temperature, water, shock, and x-rayproof design. Shop the rest of today’s Gold Box deals right here.

Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone cases are on sale at Amazon

Amazon is discounting a number of official Apple iPhone cases today for both current and previous-generation models. Deals start at $26 with free shipping available for all. This is a rare chance to save big on Apple’s in-house silicone, leather, and smart battery cases. You’d typically pay upwards of $50 for most of these cases, which you can find on this landing page.

The amazing Pixelmator Pro image app hits all-time low on Mac

Pixelmator Pro, one of our favorite image manipulation apps, is on sale today. And this isn’t just some minor price drop, we are talking about a straight 50% markdown which is the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store. Regularly $40, you can now download Pixelmator Pro for just $20. Designed specifically for macOS, it integrates seamlessly with Catalina and makes use of all the latest features. It comes with a suite of “professional-grade, nondestructive image editing tools” to allow users to “apply stunning effects, design beautiful text, and edit images in just about any way you can imagine.” The laundry list of features, filters, and possibilities is extremely extensive.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

Get up to 60% off the brand new Infinity Cable by Chargeasap – the first magnetic cable with interchangeable connectors that supports 100W Power Delivery! The new Infinity Cable is a 6.5-ft. nylon cable with interchangeable magnetic connectors for USB-C, Lightning, and micro-USB. Not only does that mean you can use a single cable with all of your devices, it also brings back Apple’s MagSafe-like functionality that allows the cable to safely disconnect if someone trips or something gets snagged on it. Starting at just $25 per set of two as a preorder special on Kickstarter. As a comparison, you’ll pay $55 for a single cable after launch.

