Poll: Are you buying the new in-ear AirPods Pro with noise cancellation?

Apple today officially announced its new AirPods Pro. Packing noise cancellation, water and sweat-resistance, and more, there’s a lot to like about Apple’s latest AirPods. Are you buying Apple’s new AirPods Pro?

The biggest change with AirPods Pro is the new in-ear design. Apple is including three different sizes of ear tips, with new software features to help customers figure out which ear tip size is best for them.

The new in-ear design also means that AirPods now support Active Noise Cancellation. Much like the new Beats Solo Pro headphones (review), there’s also a Transparency mode that lets you hear the environment around you while still listening to music.

In terms of battery life, the new AirPods feature five hours of listening time, and if Active Noise Cancellation is enabled, that drops to four and a half hours. The added charging case delivers over 24 hours of listening time.

These new features come at a premium, though. AirPods Pro are priced at $249, making them noticeably more expensive than normal AirPods. Because of the more versatile and customizable design, AirPods Pro are likely to appeal to a wider audience, but the price point might push some people away.

Personally, I’m still using first-generation AirPods, and I don’t currently have any plans on upgrading to AirPods Pro. I’ve never been a huge fan of in-ear headphones in terms of comfort, and I don’t see that changing with AirPods Pro. My first-gen AirPods are nearing the end, but I’m more inclined to upgrade to the second-gen AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.

What about you? Are you buying the new AirPods Pro? Let us know in the poll below and down in the comments. You can find all the details about AirPods Pro in our full coverage right here.

