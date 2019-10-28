[Update: Ultrasuede comes to the whole lineup] Mophie launches convertible stand to pad wireless charger for iPhone

After launching two multi-device wireless chargers and a single wireless pad, Mophie is rounding out its wireless charger collection with a convertible stand/pad option that will be available at Apple Stores.

Update 10/28: Mophie has launched Ultrasuede versions of its entire new wireless charger lineup. The soft finish now comes on the Wireless Charging Pad, Wireless Charging Stand, and the Dual Wireless Charging Pad which join the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad in Ultrasuede.

The Wireless Charging Pad comes in a black with gray and also a white with gray option. The Wireless Charging Stand and Dual Wireless Charging Pad come in the black with gray variant.

The Ultrasuede versions of these three wireless chargers run from $50–$80 and are available direct from Mophie as well as Verizon stores.

Update 9/17: Mophie has released an update to the 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad that can juice up an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time. The new version features a premium Ultrasuede finish as a nice alternative to the polished glass model.

The 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad in Ultrasuede is available now from Mophie for the same $140 that the glass version sells for.

Read more about Mophie’s new 3-in-1 Wireless Charger and the Dual Wireless Charger in our previous coverage here.

Until Mophie launched its latest multi-device wireless chargers last month, Apple hadn’t sold any options in it stores or online that could charge up iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. But after canceling AirPower last spring, it made sense to eventually offer customers some multi-device wireless charging options.

Today, Mophie has launched another product into its latest family of wireless chargers that are available at Apple Stores and Apple.com, simply called Wireless Charging Stand. However, it’s a bit more functional than just a stand as it converts to a pad-style charger as well. Users can also charge their iPhones in landscape as well as portrait orientation.

Mophie’s Wireless Charging Stand features the same design and the three other wireless chargers it’s released in the last few weeks with a black polished glass finish.

This latest wireless charging option from Mophie to arrive at Apple Stores will be available select locations as well as Apple’s online store, however, it’s not showing up just yet. Tech specs are light on Mophie’s product page but it should offer 7.5W wireless charging for all compatible iPhones.

Mophie’s Wireless Charging Stand is available now direct from the company for $70.

The other products in this lineup include the 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, Dual Wireless Charging Pad, and the Wireless Charging Pad.

