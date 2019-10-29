Adobe previews precise Photoshop object selection powered by Sensei AI

Adobe has published a sneak peek video showing off an impressive new feature coming soon to desktop Photoshop. A new Object Selection Tool hopes to speed up editing workflows through Sensei technology, Adobe’s artificial intelligence platform.

Photoshop already offers a number of accelerated selection tools to ease the tedious job of masking portions of an image. The Magic Wand and Select Subject options help rough in a selection, but getting that selection just right still requires a bit of work.

The new Object Selection Tool sits at the top of the Magic Wand tool group and offers precise click-and-drag Marquee or Lasso selections thanks to a bit of computational magic. By just selecting the general area of the objects you’d like to include or exclude, Sensei promises to identify the correct subject and shrink-wrap a precise selection around it.

Adobe hasn’t yet said when the intelligent feature will launch in Photoshop, but Adobe MAX begins November 4, so we might learn more soon. Check out the video below for an early look:

