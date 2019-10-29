Learning a new language can be hard work, and testing your reading and listening comprehension isn’t always the most riveting part of the process. Duolingo Stories is designed to change that, providing a more interesting way to map your progress…

NordVPN

Once upon a time, the Duolingo team was toiling away on a new learning feature called Duolingo Stories — short, interactive, and sometimes surprising tales designed to help with reading and listening comprehension. Then one day, Stories finally came to iOS, and the learners all rejoiced! Duolingo Stories feature 100+ interactive, bite-sized stories designed to help learners with reading and listening comprehension. As learners complete Stories, they earn XP points on Duolingo. This feature is available as its own tab in the Duolingo app and website. The Stories are carefully crafted to complement Duolingo’s courses and are brought to life with full audio voiceover and interactive moments that test for comprehension. Check them out today, in a brand-new tab marked by the book icon!

The company first launched the feature on the web, but it’s today come to the iOS app. The company says it will be added to the Android app “soon.”

Fun challenges woven into each story help readers reinforce what they’re learning and practice their reading and listening comprehension. Fully voiced narratives help improve listening comprehension with authentic native speaker accents. Stories are aligned with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), to complement the material in your Duolingo course.

Some are standalone stories designed to be read or listened to in one sitting, while others are multi-part stories designed to keep you engaged over time.

You can choose between classic tales like Puss in Boots, original fiction, or nonfiction like biographies.

Availability of Duolingo Stories is currently limited to a handful of languages.

Duolingo Stories are available for English speakers learning ​Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese, as well as Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese speakers who are learning English.

Duolingo is a freemium download from the App Store.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: