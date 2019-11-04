Microsoft is out today with a redesigned Office app for iOS that features Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in one app. The simplified experience brings “all of your Office documents together in one place” and creates a more seamless way to work without having to switch between apps and also reduces the storage used on your iPhone or iPad.

Just a few weeks after bringing Dark Mode to its Office apps for iPhone and iPad, Microsoft announced an all-new Office app for iOS in a blog post today. In addition to a unified app experience, fresh features include intuitive camera integration and an Action Pane brings a more efficient way to work on iPhone and iPad.

The Office app provides a simple, integrated experience that puts the tools you need for working on a mobile device at the forefront of the experience. We started by combining the existing Word, Excel, and PowerPoint mobile apps into a single app. Doing so brings all of your Office documents together in one place, reduces the need to switch between multiple apps, and significantly reduces the amount of space used on your phone compared to multiple installed apps. We then added new capabilities that harness the strengths of mobile devices, such as the camera, to enable you to create content in uniquely mobile ways. Finally, we added a new Actions Pane that helps you accomplish many of the common mobile tasks you need to do all from one place.

Sticky Notes is also integrated into the new Office for iOS app and you have access to your local and cloud-based documents as well as files saved by your organization if you’re logged into a work account.

The new Actions Pane offers:

Create PDFs with your camera, using photos on your device, or from Office documents.

Sign PDFs by simply using your finger.

Scan QR codes to open files and links.

Easily transfer files between your phone and computer or share instantly with nearby mobile devices.

The new Office iOS app is available for free as TestFlight beta (Android too). You can sign up here, and learn more about the latest Office for iOS app on Microsoft’s announcement post.

Via MacRumors