We have a notable AirPods Pro deal this morning, alongside nearly $300 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro, and discounts on official iPad cases. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro deal brings prices back to $235

A new Apple AirPods Pro deal has surfaced this morning, returning prices to $235 at Costco. That’s down from the usual $249 going rate at Amazon and a match of the best offer we’ve seen. With various other retailers experiencing delayed shipping, this is a great time to pick up Apple’s new flagship earbuds at a discount. AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24 hours of battery life. Save roughly $90 and go with Apple’s second-generation AirPods.

Take nearly $300 off Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro with 512 GB of storage for $2,500. Today’s deal is $299 off the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. This model offers a 9th generation 8-core Intel i9 processor, Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Not only will you be getting the latest tech from Apple, but also a mobile powerhouse capable of handling a wide-range of tasks. You can learn more in our hands-on review of Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup.

Apple 9.7-inch Smart Cover returns to Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s official 9.7-inch iPad Smart Cover in various colors from $24. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $39, with today’s deal being a match of the best we’ve tracked. Apple’s official iPad Smart Covers delivers a “single piece of durable polyurethane to protect the front of your device.” This model offers a foldable cover, which can help prop up your device and also protect it from bumps and bruises along the way.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month:

Get 15% off OWC USB-C Travel Dock and 10% off the 10-Port USB-C Dock w/ code 9TO5DOCK.

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 port with support for 4K displays. The OWC 10-port USB-C Dock includes five USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (including a USB Type-C) and can charge laptops with up to 60W of power. Also included is Ultra-High-Speed Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, Mini DisplayPort interface, combo audio in/out port, and an included Mini DisplayPort to HDMI 4K adapter. Both come in four color options– silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold– to match your MacBook.

