Apple reportedly ‘thrilled’ with Apple TV+ launch, drawing millions of viewers on debut weekend

Apple is said to be “thrilled” with the initial reception to Apple TV+ lineup and its four main shows; The Morning Show, See, For All Mankind and Dickinson.

According to Hollywood reporter sources, and corroborated by Variety, the four hero shows saw millions of viewers over the first three days of availability.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Average viewing time was apparently high and exceeding internal expectations with each viewer watching more than an hour of TV+ content.

Variety said that most viewers who watched one episode of the big four titles came back to watch more in the season.

It is unknown how many ‘real’ sign-ups Apple attained versus customers taking advantage of the free trial offers. If a user signed up on November 1st, and got the standard seven day trial, then the first month of their subscription will have been charged today.

The next big question for Apple in terms of engagement is how many users will return to watch the just-released episode 4 instalments.

#DICKINSON Season 2 is underway…and has been for months ;) x — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) November 7, 2019

As rumored a couple of weeks ago, Apple officially announced that it has renewed For All Mankind, See and Dickinson for second seasons. Note that The Morning Show was ordered for two seasons up front. Work on the shows has apparently been underway for some time; it seems all four shows are already back in the writer’s room. However, a timeframe for when Apple hopes to have the second seasons ready to air is not clear.

On the announced schedule for Apple TV+, the platform will debut Servant on November 28 followed by Truth Be Told and Hala on December 6. Apple has promised to add new originals (TV shows or movies) on a monthly basis. The company has about 30 known TV projects in development.