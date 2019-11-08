Roku coming to Apple Watch with remote control and voice search following TV+ support

Roku streaming devices gained the Apple TV app last month for viewing Apple TV+ shows as well as content from HBO, Showtime, and other Apple TV Channels. Now Roku customers are gaining a convenient new way to control the viewing experience from the Apple Watch.

Roku announced a new version (specifically 6.1.3) of its remote control app for iPhone today that will bring features like navigating and searching for what to watch to the Apple Watch. Roku’s remote watch app will work similarly to Apple’s built-in Remote app for controlling Apple TV streaming boxes.

Here’s what to expect from Roku’s Apple Watch app:

Remote – Control your Roku device directly from Apple Watch. It’s the same easy to use remote from the mobile app – just sized for your wrist!

– Control your Roku device directly from Apple Watch. It’s the same easy to use remote from the mobile app – just sized for your wrist! Launch channels – Quickly launch channels on your TV with one tap of the watch screen. Channels are listed in order of most recently launched for your convenience.

– Quickly launch channels on your TV with one tap of the watch screen. Channels are listed in order of most recently launched for your convenience. Voice Search – Simply tap the voice icon in the app and say commands like “Launch Hulu,” “search for comedies,” “switch to HDMI 1” for your Roku TV, and much more. Available on select Roku devices and Roku TV models.

– Simply tap the voice icon in the app and say commands like “Launch Hulu,” “search for comedies,” “switch to HDMI 1” for your Roku TV, and much more. Available on select Roku devices and Roku TV models. Remote finder – Lost your remote again? Use the Roku app for Apple Watch to signal your Roku remote and it will play an audible chime so you can find it in the couch cushions. Available on the Roku Ultra and select Roku TV models.

As an Apple TV 4K user, Roku’s Voice Search feature on the Apple Watch makes me jealous! This looks like a great way to enjoy Apple TV+ content and more on Roku.

Search the App Store on Apple Watch or update to the latest Roku app for iPhone to start using the new Roku remote watch app as soon as it debuts.