Apple marks fall of Berlin Wall anniversary with special tribute on German Apple․com

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, and Apple is honoring the day with a message on the German Apple.com homepage. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also taken to Twitter to remember the day.

On its German homepage, Apple has completely removed all product mentions and advertising. Instead, it is showing an image of the Berlin Wall, with the following quote attributed to a traditional folk song:

“For my thoughts tear the barriers and walls apart: the thoughts are free.”

Meanwhile on Twitter, Tim Cook said that today should remind everyone that unity is more powerful than differences:

Thirty years after the Berlin Wall fell, we must remember that the strength we possess in unity is infinitely more powerful than any differences that divide us.

It’s not out of the ordinary for Apple to redesign its homepage in remembrance of historically significant events. For instance, in the United States, Apple regularly devotes its homepage to celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January.

View the Apple.com German homepage here.

