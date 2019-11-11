Apple celebrates Veterans Day with homepage tribute

Apple has added a nice banner to the top of its homepage today in celebration of American veterans, as today is Veterans Day.

The banner reads “Here’s to the brave ones”, a clever homage to both Veterans Day and Apple’s classic “Here’s to the crazy ones” ad campaign.

The homepage reminds visitors that veterans and current members of the military can get a 10% discount on Apple store products, through the special Veterans and Military Purchase Plan.

For all Apple Watch owners in the United States, Apple is running an Activity Challenge today to get the 2019 Veterans Day achievement medal. Simply complete a workout of 11 minutes or more today to earn the reward.

Last week, Apple opened up its Apple Health Records integration to all US veterans with healthcare from the Veterans Health Administration.

Apple uses its homepage to celebrate various holidays and anniversaries from time to time. The company recently commemorated the fall of the Berlin Wall.

