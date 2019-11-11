Apple TV+ launch followed by internal reorg, exec departs for production deal

Following the debut of Apple TV+ at the beginning of the month, Deadline reports that Apple’s head of current scripted programming and unscripted content is leaving his role. The report says that Kim Rozenfeld is leaving his executive role, and shifting back towards a creative role.

Rozenfeld was an early hire for Apple TV+, joining shortly after Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht in 2017. Before joining Apple, Rozenfeld served as head of current programming at Sony TV.

Matt Cherniss, who serves as the head of scripted development for Apple TV+, will take over Rozenfeld’s responsibilities and now oversee current scripted series. Molly Thompson, head of documentaries for TV+, will continue to oversee “documentary film and series programming, development and current.”

Even though he’s leaving his position at Apple TV+, Rozenfeld isn’t going far. He plans to return to his producing role through his company Half Full Productions, and he has already signed a first-look deal with Apple.

Rozenfeld has experience in production:

Before joining Sony TV as EVP Current Programming in 2011, Rozenfeld was a scripted series producer based at ABC Studios, executive producing the ABC Family series Huge. He previously was a 20th TV-based producer who produced and directed the sitcom Two Guys and a Girl.

Apple TV+ debuted to the public on November 1st. Read more about the launch at the links below.

