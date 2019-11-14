Iconfactory launches free internet radio player for iPhone, Mac, Apple TV w/ iCloud syncing, CarPlay support, more

Iconfactory, known for its popular apps like Twitterrific, Linea Sketch, and more is out today with Triode, a free (without ads) internet radio player made for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV that offers handy features like iCloud syncing, Siri Shorcuts and CarPlay support, and more.

Iconfactory describes Triode as “The best way to enjoy all of your favorite Internet radio stations wherever you go.”

With apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, plus AirPlay 2, CarPlay, and Siri Shortcuts support, you really can seamlessly listen to any of your favorite internet radio stations wherever you are. There’s also iCloud syncing for a smooth listening experience when moving between devices.

Better yet, Triode is free without ads. For those who would like to unlock all of the app’s features, an in-app subscription of $0.99/month, $10/year, or $20/lifetime helps support the developers.

Download Triode for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac on the App Store.

Triode release notes:

The best way to enjoy all of your favorite Internet radio stations wherever you go. ⁕ In Your Pocket ⁕ Triode goes where you go with your iPhone and iPad. The elegant interface keeps your favorite stations right at your fingertips. ⁕ From Your Couch ⁕ Listen with our Apple TV app and use AirPlay 2 to listen anywhere in your home including HomePod. ⁕ In Your Car ⁕ Road trip, anyone? Enjoy your favorite stations while driving. CarPlay and Siri Shortcuts means no fumbling with controls. ⁕ At The Office ⁕ Triode brings one intuitive experience to all your devices, including your desktop computer. ⁕ Limitless Choices ⁕ Start with Our Picks – a curated roster of the best news and music from around the world. Just a tap to discover new sounds from New Orleans to London and beyond. You can also search thousands of broadcast stations by genre, name, city, or call letters. Find your favorite iTunes Radio station or set up things manually using a URL if that’s your thing. ⁕ Sync Up ⁕ iCloud syncs your favorite stations seamlessly across every device. Handoff lets you move seamlessly between your iPhone & Mac so you won’t miss a beat or the latest news. ⁕ And More! ⁕ Supports Apple Music and iTunes Store: • Learn more about an artist • Purchase a streaming song • Update your playlists Listen Privately – No signup. We don’t want your email, phone number, or even an account. Nothing. Presentation Mode – Tap to hide Triode’s controls for a distraction-free view. Tap again and they come back. Looks Great Everywhere – From the iPhone SE to a Pro Max, Triode looks great. A universal app that’s designed with you in mind. ⁕ Free with No Ads ⁕ Triode is completely free to use. We don’t put any ads in the interface or add them to the audio. An inexpensive subscription improves your experience with these options: • Add Favorites – Your favorite stations are synced across all devices. • High Quality Artwork – When available, album cover art is clean and crisp. Triode is optimized for each platform you run it on: no web players masquerading as an app. Designed with full support for all the things that make Apple products great. A single purchase gets you access to everything you see above.

