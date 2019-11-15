16-inch MacBook Pro supports up to two 6K external displays

Apple launched the new 16-inch MacBook Pro with several improvements aimed at professional users such as programmers, photographers, designers, and video editors. These users should be pleased to know that the new laptop is now able to work with up to two external 6K monitors simultaneously.

According to an official Apple support document, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro can be used with these configurations:

Two 6K displays with resolutions of 6016 x 3384 at 60Hz

Two 5K displays with resolutions of 5120 x 2880 at 60Hz

Four 4K displays with resolutions of 4096 x 2304 at 60Hz

One 5K display at 5120 x 2880 at 60Hz and up to three 4K displays at 4096 x 2304 at 60Hz

If you are planning to use the LG UltraFine Display with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, these are the possible configurations:

Two LG UltraFine 5K displays configured at 5120 x 2880 10bpc at 60Hz

Four LG UltraFine 4K displays configured at 4096 x 2304 8bpc at 60Hz

One LG UltraFine 5K display connected to one side of your Mac and two LG UltraFine 4K displays connected to ports on the opposite side.

Apple reinforces that, to maximize performance with multiple displays, it is recommended to connect each monitor on different sides of the MacBook Pro, as it features four Thunderbolt 3 ports — two on each side of the machine — and there’s only one driver for each pair.

“Your MacBook Pro has two busses for its four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Each pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports (on the left and right sides of your Mac) are different busses. Whenever possible, connect your displays to different busses to maximize performance. Don’t connect more than two displays to either bus. If you connect a 6K, 5K, or multi-cable 4K display, use a different bus for each of the displays.”

Supporting 6K monitors is certainly interesting for those who want to use the new Apple’s Pro Display XDR in its full resolution with the new MacBook Pro. The latest 15-inch MacBook Pro supports only two 5K displays or four 4K displays simultaneously.

You can read more about using external monitors with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro on Apple’s website.

