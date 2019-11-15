Hulu’s Live TV plan jumping 22% for new and existing customers soon

Hulu has announced today that its Live TV base plan will see a price hike going from $45/month to $55/month. While the company acknowledges that “price changes are never easy to stomach,” it believes the increased price “better reflects the substantial value of Hulu + Live TV.”

Hulu detailed the news in a blog post today (via Variety):

Today, we’re letting customers know that the monthly base price of Hulu + Live TV will increase to $54.99, beginning December 18. The new price better reflects the substantial value of Hulu + Live TV and allows us to continue offering all of the popular live news, sports and entertainment programming included in the plan.

Hulu sympathized with customers and encouraged them to stick around and even choose to just subscribe to the Live TV portion of Hulu when desired, and ditching it when possible to save money.

Price changes are never easy to stomach, and we know that many people don’t watch live television year-round, so we’ve made it easy for Hulu subscribers to switch back and forth between our plans to best suit their needs. If you love college football, choose Hulu + Live TV during the season, then switch to one of Hulu’s less expensive on-demand plans when it’s over. If you enjoy most of your TV on demand but really want to watch live election news, just switch to Hulu + Live TV for a few months.

Read the full announcement here. The base plan with Live TV will remain available at $45 until December 18. Existing customers will see the price hike with their next bill after that date.

This news comes after Sony announced it is shutting down its streaming PlayStation Vue service in January.

