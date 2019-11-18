16-inch MacBook Pro includes exclusive colorful wallpapers, download here

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is now available to purchase with its new Magic Keyboard, a larger display, and more. There are also two bright and colorful exclusive 16-inch MacBook Pro wallpapers – and you can download them below.

These two colorful wallpapers are being used heavily by Apple throughout its marketing for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It’s normal for Apple to include exclusive wallpapers with Mac hardware, and eventually the wallpapers often make their way to the rest of the Mac lineup with subsequent macOS updates.

Each image has a square aspect ratio with 6016 x 6016 dimensions and a full P3 color profile, which means they will look great on any display. Because the image is such high resolution, it can be cropped to fill any size display without losing fidelity. This is why Apple releases all of its wallpapers in a boxed aspect ratio.

Here are the two new wallpapers, extracted directly from macOS Catalina:

(Full resolution for above)

(Full resolution for above)

The 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399 and can be configured up to over $6,000. The biggest change is the new Magic Keyboard, which is much more reliable and offers increased key travel compared to the butterfly keyboard it replaces.

Have you purchased the 16-inch MacBook Pro? Do you plan on it? Let us know what you think down in the comments!

