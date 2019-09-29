Download 7 new beautiful Catalina desktop wallpapers for macOS 10.15

macOS 10.15 includes a gorgeous Catalina-inspired dynamic wallpaper that changes its appearance throughout the day, and recent betas have added even more stunning desktop wallpapers. The upcoming operating system update for Mac includes seven incredible photographs shot around Santa Catalina Island in California. Download each new image below for your wallpaper on any device.

macOS 10.15 beta users can all seven new Catalina wallpapers in System Preferences > Desktop & Screen Saver > Desktop Pictures without manually downloading and adding each wallpaper. If you’re not running macOS Catalina yet (the new OS will be finalized and released in October), you can open each link in a new tab and save each image for the full resolution version.

Each image has a square aspect ratio with 6016×6016 dimensions and a P3 color profile for Apple’s latest displays. The boxed aspect ratio also means each wallpaper won’t fill the full screen of any Apple display, but the high resolution image can crop to fill any size display without losing fidelity.

Check out all seven new Catalina wallpapers below:

(Full resolution for above)

(Full resolution for above)

(Full resolution for above)

(Full resolution for above)

(Full resolution for above)

(Full resolution for above)

(Full resolution for above)

Have a favorite new macOS Catalina wallpaper?

