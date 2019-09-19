One of the most popular things every year when a new iPhone is released is a new collection of wallpapers. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are no different, so head below to download their new wallpapers.

Update 9/19/19: We’ve updated our iPhone 11 wallpaper roundup with new high quality versions of every light and dark mode variant. Check them out below, courtesy of loyal 9to5Mac reader Ben Raz. These wallpapers are live wallpapers, but we’re unable to share them. See them in action here.

Ispazio has gotten their hands on two of the colorful iPhone 11 wallpapers, while Dylan McDonald has also rounded up some of the Dark Mode versions of the new wallpapers.

Meanwhile, the incredible AR70214 on Twitter has also shared a high-quality version of the iPhone 11 Pro stock wallpaper, while three other variants (depending on the iPhone 11 Pro color) have also surfaced.

New versions of these wallpapers will likely continue to roll in over the next two weeks, including light mode variants of the iPhone 11 designs. Nonetheless, the versions we have now should be enough to get you in the iPhone 11 spirit.

To download the wallpapers:

Right click or long-press on the image you want to choose below and open in a new tab Long press again to ‘Save’ on iOS or ‘Save image as’ on macOS

Note: If you’re coming in via Google AMP, try visiting the full version of our site. Google AMP compresses the images.

To set the images as your wallpaper:

Open the image in the Photos app on iOS Tap the share icon in the lower-left corner Select “Use as Wallpaper”

iPhone 11 light wallpapers:

(Open in new tab to download full resolution images.)

iPhone 11 Dark Mode:

(Open in new tab to download full resolution images.)

iPhone 11 Pro light wallpapers:

(Open in new tab to download full resolution images.)

iPhone 11 Pro Dark Mode:

(Open in new tab to download full resolution images.)

iPhone 11 Pro Max light wallpapers:

(Open in new tab to download full resolution images.)

iPhone 11 Pro Max Dark Mode:

What do you think of these wallpapers? Let us know down in the comments!

