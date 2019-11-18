Analyst: Teens say Apple top brand w/ AirPods most wanted product for holidays

A new survey from analyst firm Piper Jaffray asked consumers what brands and products they’re most excited about this holiday season. Specifically for teens, Apple beat out Nike as the number one brand with AirPods at the top of the list.

Along with the huge success of AirPods over the last few years, the fully wireless earbuds became a humorous meme last holiday season with “AirPods for Christmas” even trending on Twitter last December.

This year the hype looks like it will only grow with AirPods Pro launching recently and a new survey from Piper Jaffray (via CNBC) shows that teens have named Apple as the top brand with AirPods as the most wanted product.

Another finding from the survey was that 46% of respondents plan to do their holiday shopping online.

With Apple’s AirPods lineup running the spectrum from around $140-$250 (Apple Watch Series 3 from $129), and demand looking positive, it should shape up to be a killer holiday season for the company’s Wearables category.

