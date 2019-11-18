Analyst: Teens say Apple top brand w/ AirPods most wanted product for holidays

- Nov. 18th 2019 5:42 am PT

0

A new survey from analyst firm Piper Jaffray asked consumers what brands and products they’re most excited about this holiday season. Specifically for teens, Apple beat out Nike as the number one brand with AirPods at the top of the list.

Along with the huge success of AirPods over the last few years, the fully wireless earbuds became a humorous meme last holiday season with “AirPods for Christmas” even trending on Twitter last December.

This year the hype looks like it will only grow with AirPods Pro launching recently and a new survey from Piper Jaffray (via CNBC) shows that teens have named Apple as the top brand with AirPods as the most wanted product.

Another finding from the survey was that 46% of respondents plan to do their holiday shopping online.

With Apple’s AirPods lineup running the spectrum from around $140-$250 (Apple Watch Series 3 from $129), and demand looking positive, it should shape up to be a killer holiday season for the company’s Wearables category.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hyper 100W GaN USB-C charger

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods

AirPods offers a cord-free wireless audio experience with up to 5 hours of battery life. They are rechargeable through the included case that get you up to 24 hours on a single charge. AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro support wireless (Qi) charging, Hey Siri, and include the H1 chip.
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.