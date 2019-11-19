Now live: Watch Tim Cook chat with Marc Benioff at Salesforce conference

The Salesforce Dreamforce conference is hosting a fireside chat interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff …

The Dreamforce conference is being held at the Yerba Buena Theater in San Francisco.

It doesn’t matter if you aren’t attending the conference. Salesforce is live streaming the segment for your enjoyment right now.

However, be warned that the subject matter may not be particularly interesting. Don’t expect much talk about Apple’s consumer products.

The topics are likely to be heavily enterprise-centric. The session is described as a way to learn how Salesforce and Apple ignite productivity and learning on the best devices for business.

Apple and Salesforce entered a formal partnership in 2018 to help advance the penetration of iPhone and iPad in enterprise markets. This week, Salesforce released some of the fruits of that relationship in the form of a new Salesforce mobile app and SDK integrations.