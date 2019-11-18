Apple and Salesforce have announced a redesigned Salesforce Mobile App, a brand new skills-acquisitions app, and a next-generation SDK as the next stage in the strategic partnership created back in 2018.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is also speaking tomorrow at the Dreamforce conference…

The new and updated apps are exclusive to iOS and iPadOS.

Apple and Salesforce today announced the launch of two flagship apps from the world’s #1 CRM: the redesigned Salesforce Mobile App and new Trailhead GO learning app, delivering rich customer experiences with features exclusive to iOS and iPadOS. The companies also announced the next-generation Salesforce Mobile SDK, empowering developers to easily build and deploy native apps for iPhone and iPad on the Salesforce Platform. Apple and Salesforce announced a strategic partnership at Dreamforce 2018. “Working together, Apple and Salesforce have helped hundreds of businesses and millions of developers transform the way they work,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s Vice President of Product Marketing for Apps, Markets and Services. “With brand new Salesforce Mobile apps exclusive to iOS and iPadOS, and an enhanced SDK that supports the latest advancements in Swift, Apple together with Salesforce offers customers strong privacy, powerful multitasking and the best user experience in business on iPhone and iPad.” “With Salesforce Mobile, Salesforce and Apple are empowering sales, service and marketing professionals on the go to deliver game-changing customer experiences, powered by AI,” said Bret Taylor, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce. “And with Trailhead GO, millions more can now skill up for free, anytime and anywhere, to learn in-demand skills and fill the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

The latest version of the Salesforce Mobile App now supports Face ID and Siri shortcuts, alongside the CRM company’s own Einstein Voice Assistant.

One of the Trailhead GO modules is an introduction to iOS app development.

Trailhead is Salesforce’s free online learning platform used by millions of Trailblazers to skill up for the jobs of today and tomorrow. With Trailhead GO, learners now have access anywhere and at anytime to more than 700 modules covering in-demand business and tech skills — including trails like Get Started with iOS App Development, which teaches developers at any level how to build native apps. Built on Swift using Salesforce’s Mobile SDK, Trailhead GO supports Handoff in addition to Accessibility features like VoiceOver and Magnifier; iPadOS features include Split View for multi-tasking and Picture-in-Picture for video courses.

Cook will have a ‘fireside chat’ with Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff at 1:30 pm PT at Yerba Buena Theater. A livestream will be available of the chat between the CEOs of Apple and Salesforce.

