Stacktrace Podcast 063: “Classic butterfly”

John and Rambo discuss the announcement of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, software and hardware decoupling, how to make code testable, and much more. Also, John’s 18-year long wait for a video game, and Rambo’s Swift Playgrounds iPhone port.
Links
- Shenmue
- checkra1n
- Swift Playgrounds on iPhone
- Upgrade episode with Shruti Haldea
- ATP episode about the new MacBook Pro
- Cast
- Mini Motorways
- Pragmatic unit testing in Swift
- NoiseBuddy
- Launch arguments in Swift
