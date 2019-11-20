Stacktrace Podcast 063: “Classic butterfly”

- Nov. 20th 2019 10:40 am PT

0

John and Rambo discuss the announcement of the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, software and hardware decoupling, how to make code testable, and much more. Also, John’s 18-year long wait for a video game, and Rambo’s Swift Playgrounds iPhone port.

Sponsored by Setapp for Teams: Get a 60-day free power trial for Stacktrace listeners (instead of a regular 30-day trial) to try the leading independent app subscription service for macOS.

Hosts:

Links

