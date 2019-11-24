Black Friday week delivers a new all-time low on Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad alongside up to $299 off various MacBook models. The latest Apple AirPods and AirPod Pro at Amazon all-time low prices. You’ll find all that and more in the this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

10.2-inch iPad gets anticipated Black Friday deal

Staples offers Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad WI-FI 32GB for $249 shipped. That’s a new all-time low price and the expected Black Friday going rate. Cellular configurations are also being discounted by $49 over at Amazon as well. It’s less clear at this point if these models will be on sale for Black Friday, so this may be as good as it gets. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording. Head over to our announcement coverage for additional details.

Various MacBook models on sale

Black Friday pricing has now arrived on Apple’s MacBook lineup at Amazon with the entry-level Air model discounted to $900. Step up to 256GB of storage for $1,100. That’s a $199 price drop from the regular going rate and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Looking for the 16-inch model? You can save $134 on the high-end 1TB i9 model at $2,665 (Reg. $2,799), which is a new Amazon all-time low as well. Check out our recent hands-on review for more details here.

AirPods hit Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers Apple AirPods 2 with charging case for $134. As a comparison, today’s deal is $25 off the regular price and a new Amazon all-time low. We did see them hit $126 once before at Rakuten. You can grab the same AirPods with the wireless charging case for $165 (Reg. $199). The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. We loved them in our hands-on review.

Looking for the latest AirPods Pro? You can still pick them up at the Amazon all-time low price of $235. That’s down from the usual $249 price. AirPods Pro pack active noise cancellation and a brand new design. Check out our hands-on review for more.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month

Preorder the Hyper Juice 100W GaN USB-C Charger 40% off retail price on Kickstarter now with first shipments starting January. About the size of a deck of cards, the new 100W charger is capable of quickly charging up to 4 devices at once via its 2 USB-C ports (supporting Power Delivery 3.0), and 2 x USB-A ports (supporting Quick Charge 3.0). That gives you everything you need to charge all of your MacBooks, iPads, iPhones & other USB devices while on the go.

Easily connect all of your devices

Connect two 4K displays or one 5K display

Front SD and microSD slots for fast media imports

Jacks for headphone, mics, speakers and other audio gear

Gigabit Ethernet for high-speed wired networks

Daisy-chain up to five additional Thunderbolt devices

Includes Thunderbolt 3 cable

Available in Silver and Space Gray

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

