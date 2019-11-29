Apple shares App Store Connect holiday schedule, closed from Dec. 23-27

As is tradition, Apple has detailed the App Store Connect schedule during the holidays with developers needing to plan new app submissions and updates around the planned downtime.

Apple noted the 2019 holiday App Store Connect schedule in a post on its developer site today:

The busiest season on the App Store is almost here. Make sure your apps are up to date and ready for the holidays. New apps and app updates will not be accepted December 23 to 27 (Pacific Time), so any releases should be scheduled, submitted, and approved in advance. Other App Store Connect and developer account features will remain available.

In related news, Apple expanded its App Store Connect server-to-server notifications for developers. However, the update seemed to be causing problems for some developers’ existing implementations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: