Apple Store Black Friday promotion live in the United States, get a gift card up to $200 value

Apple’s Black Friday shopping event is now live in the United States. Don’t go celebrating too much — the deals aren’t the best. Apple is giving away up to $200 in gift cards with select purchases (that excludes newer hardware like AirPods Pro or 16-inch MacBook Pro).

Check out the latest offers on 9to5Toys for the best deals from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

Apple’s premium brand means it is not known for offering deep discounts on Black Friday – Cyber Monday shopping season, and this year is no exception.

Apple Black Friday Shopping Event

Apple is offering a $50 gift card for purchases of iPhone XR and iPhone 8, and a measlier $25 with Apple Watch Series 3 or second-generation AirPods or an Apple TV device. (Note second-gen AirPods are currently discounted by as much as $70 on Amazon.)

The gift card for iPad purchases is slightly more generous ranging from $50 to $100 depending on the model. More expensive Mac purchases can qualify for a $200 gift card.

You can also get up to $100 in gift card credit for various Beats headphones purchases. Apple is also promoting Apple Card 3% cashback and the free Apple TV+ deal as part of this shopping event (one free year trial of Apple TV+ for any purchase of iPod touch, iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV). However, these last two bonuses are not Black Friday exclusives by any means.

In summary, the deals are as disappointing as we thought they would be based on the Australian launch. If you are hunting for value for money, shop elsewhere. 9to5Toys is rounding up all the best Apple discounts, including up to $249 off an iPad Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 as low as $355, and much more.