Post-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 5 deals take up to $187 off, while Home Depot offers HomeKit accessories in a new 1-day sale. You can also save on Arlo Pro 2 security cameras and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. More below.

Apple Watch Series 5 deals deliver huge $187 discount

Walmart is offering Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm Space Gray with Milanese Loop band for $562. Regularly $749, today’s deal takes $187 off and is easily a new all-time and the largest cash discount we’ve tracked to date. Additional GPS-only models are on sale over at Amazon with up to $50 off, although you won’t see nearly the same level of price drop there.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Home Depot 1-day smart home sale includes HomeKit tech

Today only, Home Depot offers up to 50% off smart home accessories and more. Our top pick is the Honeywell T5+ HomeKit Smart Thermostat for $89. Regularly $125 of or more at retailers like Amazon, this is the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Honeywell’s HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geofence features to help you save money and energy. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit camera bundle

Today only, Best Buy offers the Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Home Security System bundled with an Audio Doorbell for $250. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer is $117 under the Amazon low and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by the recent inclusion of HomeKit support, as well as a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. Plus with the Audio Doorbell, you’ll be able to hear who’s at the door, rounding out your security system’s coverage.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: PDP Mars Lightcon Lightgun revives an iconic gaming accessory [Video]

Sphero RVR Review: Learn to code with this nimble, customizable robot [Video]

Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL Review: My new go-to wireless gaming headset [Video]