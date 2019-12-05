Apple buys rights to Billie Eilish documentary, will appear on TV+ rather than Apple Music

Apple has already honored Eilish this year with an Apple Music award and a concert at Steve Jobs Theater, and it is set to continue the trend.

According to Billboard, Apple paid $25 million for rights to a documentary which follows the singer as she releases her debut album.

What is particularly interesting in this case is that Billboard says the documentary will be released on Apple TV+, rather than Apple Music.

In the past, Apple Music has played host to documentaries like Songwriter (Ed Sheeran) and concert tours like Taylor Swift’s 1989 World Tour.

Carpool Karaoke is technically hosted on Apple Music too, although it is hard to find in the Music app itself as Apple has removed the ‘TV & Movies’ section of the app completely. That being said, it isn’t easy to find Apple Music video content in the TV app either. The easiest way to find Carpool Karaoke is by searching for its name. Apple has renewed Carpool Karaoke for a third season, but it’s not yet confirmed where it will debut.

Perhaps, this new Eilish documentary signals a push to bring all of Apple’s original video efforts under one roof. It would also help to bolster the title count of the slim ‘all originals’ TV+ offering.

